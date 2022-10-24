HOUSTON (KIAH) — Much of Greater Houston will experience two rounds of rain this week. Round one arrives after midnight tonight. Round two arrives Friday, possibly during game one of the World Series.

Houston 10-day forecast

Tonight’s storms likely arrive in Houston around 2 a.m. along a cold front. Severe storms are possible. Read more about the timing and severe risk by clicking this sentence.

Cooler and drier weather settles in for a few days, then another round of widespread showers and thunderstorms is expected Friday. Once again, cool and dry weather follows that one.

As for Halloween, it’s tough to be certain about the weather this far out, but, as of now Halloween looks great! I expect rain to stay away with highs in the upper 70s in the afternoon, then probably low 70s around sunset.