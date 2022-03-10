A cold front arrives midday Friday with gusts over 30 mph and temperatures dropping to near freezing in Houston Saturday morning

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Don’t let Thursday’s nice weather fool you. A very strong cold front arrives midday Friday with strong winds and a huge drop in temperatures.

CW39 – strong cold front Friday

After 70s today, overnight will be relatively mild with 50s Friday morning followed by 60s just before the cold front arrives in Houston right around lunch time.

CW39 future clouds and radar Friday 1 p.m.

I expect some scattered showers throughout the day, with some thunderstorms along the front. Rain will clear by about 6 p.m.

Behind the front, intense winds from the north will blow through Houston at 20-30 mph with stronger gusts. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory from 11 a.m. Friday to 12 p.m. Saturday.

CW39 – wind advisory

Will we see a freeze? I’m calling for a low of 33 in Houston Saturday morning, which technically is not freezing. However, it’s definitely possible there will be a brief light freeze north and west of Houston.

CW39 – forecast temperatures Saturday 6 a.m.

Despite the cold start, it’ll warm to 50s with sunshine Saturday. Then we have one more round of 30s Sunday morning before we close the weekend with cool but pleasant weather. Next week looks much more like what you’d expect in March with several days in the 70s. Good news for kids on spring break!

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast