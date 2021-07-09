Houston Weather Update: Flash Flood Watch

HOSUTON (KIAH) A Flash flood watch area remains the same centered over the southwestern areas.
Isolated higher amounts possible in the areas to the south of Columbus and Richmond especially across the areas near and east of Matagorda Bay.
Current high water roads
Strong rip currents will continue through Saturday on Gulf facing beaches.
Small craft advisories in place this morning with gradually improving conditions this afternoon and overnight.
