Houston Weather Update: Flash Flood Watch

No Wait Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOSUTON (KIAH) A Flash flood watch area remains the same centered over the southwestern areas. 

Isolated higher amounts possible in the areas to the south of Columbus and Richmond especially across the areas near and east of Matagorda Bay.

Current high water roads

Strong rip currents will continue through Saturday on Gulf facing beaches.

Small craft advisories in place this morning with gradually improving conditions this afternoon and overnight.

Editor’s Note

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

Sign up for the CW39 NEWSLETTER. It’s delivered at 7am every weekday morning. Get the CW39 app for info on the go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

National advisories, local Flash Flood Watch till 7PM Friday - Star Harvey

Weekend grilling forecast, national advisories - Star Harvey

Altuve, Correa opting out of All-Star game - Hannah Trippett

Rainy Friday morning satellite and radar - Carrigan Chauvin

24 hour rain and 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

National advisories, rainy 10-day forecast - Star Harvey

Rainy 10-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

3-day rain potential - Carrigan Chauvin

State of the State February 1, 2021

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Tropical Storm Elsa latest - Carrigan Chauvin

Rain chances, highs Wednesday - Star Harvey

California wildfire update

3-day rain potential - Adam Krueger

SkyTracker Key West, FL - Adam Krueger

Houston's 'Beat the Heat' program - Star Harvey

Oregon excessive heat deaths

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Tropical Storm Elsa - Adam Krueger

TS Elsa dumps rain on Cuba - Carrigan Chauvin

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss