Between the two, we have a nice weekend ahead

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Beyond a couple of days, fluctuations in the forecast are to be expected. Now that we’re within 48 hours of our next cold front on Friday morning, we have more confidence that it will pass with very little rain in Southeast Texas.

Our model shows the front arriving just before sunrise Friday. Ahead of it, there could be a few light showers closer to the coast.

This cold front will also reinforce Houston’s cool weather pattern through Saturday. In fact, our coldest temperatures over the next 7 days will occur Saturday morning. I’m calling for a low of 34 in Houston, which means some outlying areas could briefly see a light freeze.

After the cold Saturday morning, the rest of the weekend looks very nice with clear skies and a warmup on Sunday.

Our next round of rain is already in sight, stemming from an area of low pressure currently west of California in the Pacific Ocean. Models are in decent agreement that this low will head through Texas Monday, bringing the potential for widespread rain.

Keep checking back here on cw39.com for updates on the forecast. We’ll have a good sense of Monday’s rain outlook by the end of this work week.