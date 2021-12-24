HOUSTON (KIAH) — A very warm weather pattern is upon us with a string of days in the 80s. With very little change in sight through next week, it’s a fitting end to what will be Houston’s warmest December on record.

For perspective, most record highs this time of year are in the low 80s. This Christmas could potentially be Houston’s warmest on record. The record to beat: 83 in 2015.

While we’re running 15 to 20 degrees above average, other parts of the country are facing temperatures 20 to 30 degrees above average for the holidays!

Back here at home, our dry pattern continues for now, but increasing moisture next week brings rain back in the forecast. Nothing more than a few isolated showers Mon-Tue, then a little more rain coverage Wed-Fri.

It’s tough to be specific on the weather beyond a week, but there are some indications that our next cold front may arrive around Jan 2nd or 3rd. We’ll be watching. Check back here for updates.