Houston Weather – Wake up to near freezing wind chill Christmas Eve

HOUSTON (CW39) Temperatures this morning – 60’s going into the 70’s this afternoon. So 70’s today, some scattered rain but a better chance for storms later in the evening, then the front hits it’s going to be windy.

Then comes a dramatic drop in temperatures by tomorrow morning, some 30’s. Keep in mind that wind are also going to be quite strong. So the wind chills early tomorrow morning around 7a.m., could be right around the freezing mark.

It’s going to feel like freezing Thursday morning.

Highs in the 50’s Christmas morning. Then we’ll be warming up as we go on through the weekend.