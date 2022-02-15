HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s another week where you’ll want to be weather aware as an approaching storm system will bring changes, including severe storms to Texas. First, ahead of it, we’re warming up with breezy winds from the south.

Temperatures in Greater Houston top out around 70 degrees Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and a tiny 10% chance for light rain. Overnight will be much warmer than recent nights with lows near 60. On Wednesday, it warms even more as south winds intensify.

As the storm system continues to near, scattered showers and a few storms move into Southeast Texas late Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

This system also could potentially produce severe storms, but the most likely area for that will be far north of Houston, and mostly north of College Station. The Storm Prediction Center highlights North Texas, including Dallas, in a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms Wednesday through Wednesday night.

Locally, Thursday will be one last warm day before a cold front arrives Thursday evening. Temps drop significantly from Thursday to Friday.

