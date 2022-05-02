June-like heat on the way by the end of the week

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A warm and humid stretch of days is in store for Houston, with very little change in the weather pattern for at least a week. In fact, it looks like the hottest temperatures so far this year will settle in for Mother’s Day weekend.

After a few passing showers Monday morning, skies clear later in the day with highs in the upper 80s, feeling like low 90s. Winds will be breezy from the south with gusts up to 20 to 30 mph

We’re tracking two cold fronts this week, but they won’t bring cooler air our way. Cold front number one stalls north of Houston Tuesday. This may get close enough to provide a couple of showers north of Houston, but most areas stay dry.

CW39 futurecast Tuesday 12 p.m.

Cold front number two approaches on Thursday, and could barely reach Houston Thursday night. This will bring our best rain chance of the week with potential for scattered storms along the front.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

High temperatures throughout the work week will generally be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. With the humidity, it’ll feel a few degrees hotter. Mother’s Day weekend brings the highest heat so far this year with temperatures topping out around 93. Models are even hinting at potential for mid 90s! Keep checking back this week for updates to the forecast.