Houston Weather – Warm, dry today, cool days ahead with weekend warm up

HOUSTON (CW39) Hey there good Tuesday morning to you. Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger here!

Our weather story today is the fact that nice weather has returned. It’s a little cooler this morning with some 50’s out there early this morning. We’re going to find some scattered clouds throughout the day. A little bit drier.

You may have noticed, the humidity is lower. You may have noticed if you’re out yesterday afternoon, that drier air kicked in. So we’re enjoying that for today and we’ll still see some pretty good temperatures this afternoon as we get up over 70 degrees.

So again nice weather. Lower humidity. We have a breezy front coming in tomorrow that’s going to keep that dry air around for a while but that front is also going to knock our temperatures back down to something that’s more typical for January. We’ve got a couple of cool days ahead.

By the way, we’ll warm right back up as we head into our upcoming weekend. So this front is through most of our area right now. It’s stuck near the coast at the moment, so that’s where temperatures are a little milder and that’s still where we’re feeling a little more humidity… just on the southern end of that front near the coast right now.

A look at temperatures right now… We’ve got the milder readings actually near 70 degrees in Galveston, where it’s 68 there. So again there on the south side of that front right now, it’s a little bit warmer. There’s also more cloud cover near the coast and that’s helping to keep these temperatures generally a little bit warmer this morning.

50’s around Houston, then it gradually gets a little cooler the farther north and northwest you go. We’ve got a nice day ahead! A look at the temperatures this afternoon as we get into the 70’s and again 70’s with dry air. Pretty good combination for today. Tomorrow, the winds pick up as that next front arrives we’ll talk about how cool it gets behind that front and when we might see our next rain chance.

Here’s a hint at several days away, that’s our 7 day forecast though coming up in just a few minutes.