Scattered showers move in Friday morning, a few storms could pop by afternoon

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Clouds, muggy air and scattered showers return to Houston on this Good Friday as a warm front moves northward through Southeast Texas. Also, as the name suggests, this warm front brings warmer air for Easter weekend with highs in the upper 80s.

CW39 Easter forecast

Friday’s rain chance is 40%, meaning showers will be scattered in nature. By afternoon, a few isolated thunderstorms could pop up north of Houston.

Saturday’s rain chance drops to 20%. However, if you’re driving north this weekend to places like Austin, Bryan, Waco or Dallas, you could encounter some strong thunderstorms late-day Saturday.

CW39 Futurecast Saturday at 6 p.m.

Easter Sunday will be dry for most of the day, but as a weak front nears from the north Easter evening, scattered storms will be possible.

CW39 Futurecast Sunday at 7 p.m.

This cold front won’t drop temperatures much as we’ll continue with highs in the 80s next week.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast