Houston Weather – Warm front this afternoon

HOUSTON (CW39) We’ve got a front that has come through. You felt that yesterday. Of course we had the rain and cooler temperatures so that’s to the south of us now, but comes back northward as a warm front today.

So that’s going to give us really warm temperatures by the afternoon.

You see the difference across our area this morning. It’s 60 right now in Houston. You go farther west, north and it’s a little cooler.

Austin right now is about 20 degrees colder than Houston. So that’s the presence of that front but it will be going northward as a warm front today.

We’ll get some sunshine. This afternoon, the warm-up we’ll have this afternoon heads into the lower part of the 80’s.