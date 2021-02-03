Houston Weather – Warm Wednesday and Thursday, then cool down Friday

HOUSTON (CW39) A pretty nice day is shaping up for us here in Houston, with lots of sunshine, maybe a few clouds by the afternoon and temperatures today will be warmer than we’ve seen the last few days in some spots. It’s a little cool this morning and you might need a jacket for a little while, but with south winds returning today, we’re heading up to around 70 this afternoon.

We’ve got some cold temperatures across much of the U.S.. Of course this is winter, so that is to be expected and there’s nothing different arctic across the U.S. Right now, but it is quite chilly across the Midwest where there’s some temps down around 10 degrees. For example in Green Bay.

Of course the last couple of days, one of the big weather stories nationwide has been all that snow piling up in the northeast. That nor’easter is beginning to wrap up now, but there’s still some spots getting some snow in the northeast.

Now there’s another system coming into the western U.S. And that will play a role in our changing weather over these next several days. There’s a front on the leading edge of that’s coming down our direction notice now I’ve got this into tomorrow night. About 9:00pm or so is when it looks like that front comes through with some brief showers that will go by.

We cool down a little bit Friday. The next approaching front is coming Saturday, and arrives Sunday, but it doesn’t look to be as strong as it appeared to be just the last few days. So Sunday just a minor cool down expected around here.