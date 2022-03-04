HOUSTON (KIAH) — A very spring-like weekend is in store for Houston with breezy winds from the Gulf boosting humidity and pushing afternoon temperatures slightly above 80 Saturday and Sunday.

Enjoy the warmth because a cold front arrives Monday, followed by another stronger cold front Friday. As seen below, this will bring colder than normal temperatures to most of the U.S. at the end of next week.

CW39 – temperature outlook March 9-13

Back to the short term, our warm and muggy weekend may also feature some isolated showers. Overall odds are low at 20% Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

CW39

One area of low pressure moves by, bringing the gusty winds from the south. A second low swings farther south, and will drag cold air behind it into Texas.

CW39

Rain increases in coverage Monday as the cold front moves through. For now, the timing looks to be during the first half of Monday, with rain clearing out during the second half. Our break from the rain will be short-lived as another disturbance brings rain back for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Active weather continues next week with another, stronger cold front set to arrive Friday. This one will bring very colder winter-like conditions out of Canada and southward through the Central U.S. Locally, we could see near freezing temperatures in parts of our region next weekend, which happens to be the first weekend of spring break.

CW39 – Houston 10-day forecast