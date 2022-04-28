HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s starting to feel a bit different outside as the Gulf breeze is back. It’s making for a slightly warmer and more humid feel Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Winds from the Gulf increase even more on Friday, gusting up to 25 mph. That’ll knock the temps up a couple of degrees, and also boost the humidity a little more.

CW39 – future weather pattern, storm systems stay north

This weekend and beyond, Houston is locked in a warm and humid weather pattern for at least a week, but likely even longer. That’s because storms systems, or areas of low pressure, will be heading eastward across the U.S., but not coming far enough south to disrupt our weather much.

CW39 – futurecast Saturday at 6 p.m.

Connected to storm system number one, we see a weak cold front that stalls north of Houston on Saturday. It gets just close enough to where we may see a few very isolated showers or thunderstorms. The chance is just 20%

Again, a couple more storm systems passing north of us keep very low rain chances in our forecast Sunday, Monday and several more days next week.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast