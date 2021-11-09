Houston weather: warming ahead of a Veterans Day cold front

Week ends with pleasantly cool weather

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Tuesday is looking and feeling a bit different. We expect more clouds than sun, which is a visual cue that moisture is increasing. Still, I’d call it a pleasant day with highs in the upper half of the 70s.

These subtle changes are occurring ahead of our next cold front, likely to pass on Thursday morning. Before it gets here, there could be a few very isolated, low-impact showers Wednesday.

With the Thursday morning front, some brief showers and storms are possible in the morning. As seen above, rain totals will mostly be less than half an inch.

Rain clears and sunshine breaks out Thursday afternoon. Temps will be cooler behind the front, but not drastically colder (other than chilly nights/mornings this weekend).

