HOUSTON (KIAH) Hopefully you enjoyed the gorgeous weather over the weekend, because the odds are against a repeat. With a warm front moving across the region to start this week, southeast Texas can expect not only temperatures to be on the rise to highs around 78° on Monday. Expect to also see an increase in humidity and cloud cover.

Conditions are looking less favorable for thunderstorm development Monday, so the threat of severe thunderstorms is less likely. We cannot out rule an isolated strong storm for northwards of Houston metro, but overall we should only see scattered light rain showers.

Temperatures will be climbing into the low 80s on Tuesday, then a stalled front will bring cloudy skies and a chance of showers through Friday. Shower coverage will be mainly isolated to scattered.

Don’t expect a drop in temperatures until the end of the week. Temperature-wise, Friday looks to be the coldest day after the cold front with a very slow warming trend in daytime highs into early next week, and lows pretty routinely in the 30s for most of the area, and 40s at the coast.

