HOUSTON (KIAH) — A weak cold front drifts through Houston this morning, then stalls south of Houston this afternoon. Along the front, a few thunderstorms will be possible through the early evening.

Futurecast Thursday 6 p.m.

Despite the front, it remains very warm today with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. At least the humidity will be lower for Houston and areas north of I-10. With the drier air, it’ll cool nicely Thursday night with lows in the mid 60s.

CW39 Houston forecast high temperatures

Warm weather sticks around through Sunday, then much cooler air arrives next week with highs in the 70s.

CW39 Houston forecast rain chances

As the next front arrives, wet weather looks more likely Sunday and Monday.