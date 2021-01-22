Houston Weather – Weather Headlines

KIAH RAIN

HOUSTON (CW39) Another morning of fog and more light rain ahead. It’s going to remain warm, but rainy throughout the weekend. We have a cooler week ahead.

CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has your weather headlines. Here’s a look.

