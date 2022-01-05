HOUSTON (KIAH) – Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has your morning forecast as you step out to send the kids off to school. Plus your 10-day forecast that includes cold temperatures headed our way. Any rain in the forecast? Watch for more!

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM. Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTbe

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.