HOUSTON (KIAH) — Our weekend cold front has come and gone, leaving us cool and breezy on this Monday. Winds will average 10-20 mph throughout the day, limiting our highs to mid and upper 50s.

Tuesday remains cool. In fact, Tuesday morning will be the coolest of the week with lows near 40 in Houston.

Eventually, south winds return at the end of the week, bringing temps back up to pleasant levels Thursday and Friday with highs near 70. Our next cold front is scheduled for Saturday. It arrives without rain.

On the 7-day forecast, you’ll notice very little rain. Our only chance is a slight one Tuesday night as a few isolated light showers may drift through Southeast Texas with a weak disturbance passing by.

