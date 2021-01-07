Houston Weather – Weekend & beach forecast

HOUSTON (CW39) We’re talking about some quieter weather for the next couple of day. However, our weekend weather is going to be changing up once again. That’s when the next storm system comes in, so we’ve got some dry days to enjoy but then another round of rain.

We’ve got some colder than average temperatures sticking with us. Today, it’s going to be sunny but cool with a high around 58. It’s going to be clear and cold tonight down to around 41. Then tomorrow for our Friday, which is kind of like the start of the weekend, we’ve got sunshine and even get a little bit cooler around 56. Saturday, does not look so bad and it is going to be cool with temperatures in the 50’s. As we go into Sunday, it’s another round of likely rain and it’s going to be breezy. Now that rain is going to probably coat much of the area on Sunday and it’s going to be widespread.

Houston’s high will be about 49 degrees on Sunday with that wind and that rain and like we’ve been talking about, a little farther north of Houston, there might be a close call with a little bit of freezing precipitation Sunday night into Monday morning. Bottom line here is if you’re planning something for the weekend you might want to make it an indoor type of day on Sunday.