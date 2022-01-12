HOUSTON (KIAH) — This Wednesday is a transitional day as we go from a cooler pattern to warmer pattern. The day starts cloudy, then some sun breaks out in the afternoon, helping to bring temps up to the lower 60s.

Thursday and Friday will be very nice with lots of sunshine and highs in the 70s. However, the warmth won’t last long. Our next cold front arrives Saturday morning.

Cold front impacts: we expect a few brief showers Saturday morning, then the rest of the day will be dry and breezy with winds gusting 20-30 mph, perhaps even briefly over 30 mph in some spots. Saturday’s highs will be in the 50s, then it drops to 30s Sunday morning.

Like we typically see this time of year, periodic cold fronts will keep our temperatures on a rollercoaster ride with more ups and downs ahead. After our cool weekend, we start warming up again next week. Long-range models are suggesting another cold front around Thursday of next week.

