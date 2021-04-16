Houston Weather – Weekend Forecast
by: Rachel EstradaPosted: / Updated:
GET THE NEW CW39 APP
Weather Headlines - Adam Krueger
Carwash forecast - Star Harvey
7-day forecast - Star Harvey
High temperatures Thursday - Adam Krueger
Radar History
Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl team up for a pandemic anthem
Hey Houston! Children's Museum Houston needs your vote
Spring Into Car Care 1
Rain levels through Friday - Star Harvey
ERCOT Weather Power Request - Meteorologist Adam Krueger Responds
Best Places To Bike
Apollo 13 Exhibit - Part 2- Sharron Melton
Gas Price Forecast
LOL Maggie and Star - Leduc Chocolates - Houston Happens 04102021
Houston Happens - Maggie Flecknoe and Star Harvey 04102021
Pentagon investigating UFO images - Mystery Wire
Active 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Expected
HOUSTON (CW39) Next week, we’re back in the 70’s with lows in the 50s and no rain in sight. We’ll also see a warm up by the end of next week.
CW39 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger has details!