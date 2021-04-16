Houston Weather – Weekend Forecast

No Wait Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KIAH weather with NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

KIAH weather with NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CW39 HOUSTON NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

GET THE NEW CW39 APP

Weather Headlines - Adam Krueger

Carwash forecast - Star Harvey

7-day forecast - Star Harvey

High temperatures Thursday - Adam Krueger

Radar History

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl team up for a pandemic anthem

Hey Houston! Children's Museum Houston needs your vote

Spring Into Car Care 1

Rain levels through Friday - Star Harvey

ERCOT Weather Power Request - Meteorologist Adam Krueger Responds

Best Places To Bike

Apollo 13 Exhibit - Part 2- Sharron Melton

Gas Price Forecast

LOL Maggie and Star - Leduc Chocolates - Houston Happens 04102021

Houston Happens - Maggie Flecknoe and Star Harvey 04102021

Pentagon investigating UFO images - Mystery Wire

Active 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Expected

HOUSTON (CW39) Next week, we’re back in the 70’s with lows in the 50s and no rain in sight. We’ll also see a warm up by the end of next week.

CW39 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger has details!

Share this story

Popular

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

start of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

ZIP RECRUITER

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss