Timing update: cold front expected during the first half of Saturday

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s award-winning weather continues with sunshine and 70s Thursday and Friday. The next weather change occurs this weekend as a cold front brings cooler air and breezy winds from the north with gusts up to 20-30 mph.

CW39 – wind gusts Saturday

These north winds bring a winter feel once again with highs limited to the low 60s Saturday and Sunday, along with 30s Sunday morning. Houston stays above freezing, but some outlying areas north and northwest could see a light freeze.

As for rain, we could see a few isolated showers Saturday, but overall this front passes as a mostly dry front.

Next week, temperatures rebound back to 70s as strong south winds crank up ahead of an approaching storm system.

CW39 – warming up Tuesday through Thursday next week

CW39 – 7-day forecast