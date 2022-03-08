HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s one of those days where you’ll want to grab the umbrellas and the coats, and plan for extra commute time.

Rain has returned Tuesday morning with a disturbance gliding up the gulf coast. In fact, Tuesday’s rain will cover more ground and will be a little heavier than Monday’s. Also, it will be even colder with highs near 50 degrees.

KIAH

The timing of Tuesday’s storms look to be the heaviest during the morning hours, by the afternoon the Houston metro area may still experience some rainfall, and by the afternoon commute the chances for rain showers will continue to diminish. Rain totals are expected to sit below an inch for most of the region.

KIAH

If you’re tired of the rain and cold you may be looking forward to the drier and warmer weather that is expected to settle in by mid-week with sunny skies and rising temperatures on Thursday as weak high pressure builds over Texas. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the low to mid 70s for most of the area but don`t put those jackets away just yet as winter returns late in the week.

Friday Cold Front

Friday’s cold front will likely bring a light freeze to parts of Southeast Texas by Saturday morning. I’m calling for a low of 33 in Houston (in the city), but rural areas mainly west and north will be colder. The front also brings very strong winds from the north, and some brief rain as it arrives. Certainly a chilly first weekend of spring break! As long as you have a jacket, Saturday will be quite pleasant as high pressure builds over Texas bringing sunny skies and lowering winds with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Another cold night is expected Saturday night with lows in the low to mid 30s. By Sunday most of southeast Texas should see highs in the mid to upper 60s.

KIAH

Daylight Saving Time Reminder

DON’T FORGET that daylight saving time begins Sunday, March 13th. That means the clocks go ahead one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday. We lose an hour of sleep, and sunrise and sunsets will be one hour later. On Monday, March 14th, sunrise will be at 7:32 a.m., and sunset will be at 7:29 p.m.

KIAH