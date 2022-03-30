Rain will come and go by noon, leaving Houston dry and breezy with a red flag warning in effect from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two completely different types of weather are in the forecast for Houston today. A line of showers and thunderstorms sweeps through in the morning, quickly heading east. Once the line passes, it’ll be sunny and breezy with much drier air.

While we dry out here, a major severe weather outbreak will unfold east of Texas today with likely widespread damaging winds and potential for multiple tornadoes. It’s known as a quasi-linear convective system, or QLCS. A large region is under a high wind warning, including parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee.

Futurecast Wednesday at 12 p.m.

Due to the winds gusting over 20 mph, and relative humidity values in the range of 15% to 25%, a fire weather warning (also known as a red flag warning) are in effect for Houston and Southeast Texas from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fire weather warning Wednesday afternoon

While the winds won’t be quite as intense as yesterday and last night, models suggest gusts could still top 30 mph.

Forecast wind gusts Wednesday at 3 p.m.

A cold front moves through late-day Wednesday, bringing a couple of cooler days. The temperature drop will mostly be felt during the night and morning with lows in the 50s. As seen on the 7-day forecast, it’ll still be relatively warm in the afternoon with upper 70s Thursday, and near 80 Friday.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

Temperatures rise a bit for the weekend, and humidity starts to increase as well. You’ll notice a 20% rain chance Saturday, which is due to a weak disturbance quickly passing by Texas. Any rain will likely be very isolated.