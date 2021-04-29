Houston weather – wet pattern for a few days, heavy rain at times

HOUSTON (CW39) Very intense storms have been impacting Texas lately, including massive hail in the San Antonio and Fort Worth areas Wednesday. The storm west of San Antonio likely produced a tornado. The National Weather Service is investigating the damage today.

As this storm system and front head our way today, we start seeing some scattered showers and storms. It’s the start of what looks to be a wet pattern, at least at times, through Sunday.

Locally, the severe storm risk looks relatively low, but a few isolated severe storms can’t be ruled out, especially north of the I-10 corridor.

Stay weather aware these next few days. A reminder, you can live stream our show on the CW39 app, and you can always track storms with live weather radar on the app, too.