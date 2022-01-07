HOUSTON (KIAH) — A cool and dry Friday precedes a warm and wet weekend. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday and Sunday.

On average, most areas will likely get half an inch to one inch of rain, but some storms may dump one to two inches or more in some locations. A few storms may be strong enough to produce hail and/or strong damaging winds. The Storm Prediction Center has Southeast Texas in a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather.

Rain timing… Scattered showers will start to pop up Friday night into Saturday morning, but rain coverage will increase during the day Saturday. As for Sunday, rain will be most widespread during the morning, then decreasing in the afternoon.

The other part of our weather story: big temperature swings. We’ll warm up drastically this weekend with highs in the 70s Saturday and Sunday. The next cold front arrives late-day Sunday, bringing cool and dry weather back to start next work week.

