Houston weather – wet weekend, but potentially ok for Sunday evening

No Wait Weather
HOUSTON (CW39) After a brief break from rain, we’re back at it this Friday afternoon and evening with scattered showers and storms returning. Over the weekend, rain becomes more widespread and potentially heavy at times.

But, before the wet pattern, we have a very warm and humid day in store today. It could feel as hot as 100-105 in the afternoon.

As for the rain, while chances are high this weekend, most of the rain should occur during the daytime, then winding down in the evenings. Here’s a snapshot of what our model shows just after sunset on the 4th of July:

Beyond the weekend, widespread and potentially heavy rain remains in the forecast. Over the next 5 days, on average, 3-6″ of rain are possible, but some areas could see more.

Finally, Elsa has strengthened to a hurricane Friday morning. The National Hurricane Center says confidence is low on the forecast track beyond this weekend. Models suggest the storm could go anywhere from the Gulf to east of Florida. We’ll be watching.

