Houston Weather – What is Freezing Fog?

HOUSTON (CW39) A Freezing Fog Advisory is issued for parts north of Houston, but what exactly is freezing fog? CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin explains.

Here’s a look…

If you’re in Houston, grab that scraper and take some extra time to prepare for your Tuesday morning commute. Chauvin has this list of tips for icy road conditions to consider for a safe drive.

