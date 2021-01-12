Houston Weather – What is Freezing Fog?

HOUSTON (CW39) A Freezing Fog Advisory is issued for parts north of Houston, but what exactly is freezing fog? CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin explains.
Here’s a look…
- Browns RB Kareem Hunt on playing Chiefs: ‘Next week personal’
- Newsfeed Now: Security main focus ahead of inauguration, Dad surprises family with college graduation
- New Study Says Flooding Due to Climate Change Cost the U.S. $75 Billion
- FREE+FAST+SAFE COVID-19 testing sites this week
- LIVE BLOG: President Trump to visit the Rio Grande Valley
If you’re in Houston, grab that scraper and take some extra time to prepare for your Tuesday morning commute. Chauvin has this list of tips for icy road conditions to consider for a safe drive.