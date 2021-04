HOUSTON (CW39) It’s an Ozone Action Day in Houston. CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Kruger explains why today’s ozone levels could be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Air quality may be unhealthy for some with heart and lung disease, seniors and children sensitive to high levels of ozone.

CW39 mteorologist Star Harvey has these tips for how you can ‘take action’ to stay safe today.

Here’s a look…