Houston Weather | Wild tornado in the northeast, local 106° heat index

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Check out wild tornado video impacting the northeast. CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has details on that development.

Locally, rain chances are in the forecast today, with thunderstorms bubbling up in the afternoon – same as yesterday. Not everyone will see it but there will be scattered storms in the afternoon tapering off by the evening. We’ll be topping out in the mid 90s, pretty muggy as well.

The heat index will reach 106° degrees. Here’s a look at that wild tornado video…

Turkey Leg Hut sends supplies to Louisiana HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Turkey Leg Hut is delivering more than 3,500 turkey legs, water, volunteer workers and equipment to Hammond, Louisiana to help Hurricane Ida victims. Founders Nakia and Lynn Price, along with a group of volunteers, will be loading up their “TLH Rescue Team” Hummer and driving relief supplies including 15 pallets of bottled water, food, including […]

Houston’s “Mattress Mack” partners with Kroger to send emergency Hurricane Ida supplies to Louisiana HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – A Houston furniture store owner known as “Mattress Mack”, gathered emergency items from people in the community to Louisiana for Hurricane Ida survivors. Gallery Furniture partnered with Kroger for a “send-off” event on Thursday morning. The Houston Police Department escorted about 15 truckloads out of the parking lot. Earlier this week, Mattress Mack gathered […]

Astros Foundation hosts curbside Hurricane Ida emergency supply drive HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – If you’ve always wanted to attend a Houston Astros game, Thursday might be your chance to win tickets. The Astros Foundation is hosting a hurricane relief drive and they need the community’s help through the afternoon. The organization is accepting emergency items like bottled water, bug spray, cleaning supplies, hygiene products through a drive-thru […]

Aftermath of Hurricane Ida: Biden pledges ‘all the assistance that’s needed’ after Ida Storm damage from Hurricane Ida shocked officials Thursday just days after the powerful hurricane pounded Louisiana and worked its way up the coast, devastating entire communities with severe winds and floods.

2-alarm fire in Southwest Houston HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Houston firefighters are battling a 2-alarm warehouse fire in southwest Houston. The fire started shortly before 9AM along Westpark Drive near Gessner. No word on the cause of the fire. No reports of injuries at this hour. Our CW39 photographer was there to gather this video of emergency units on scene as black smoke billowed […]