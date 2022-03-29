Wind gusts up to 40 mph Tuesday through Tuesday night, then a brief round of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday morning

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Much of Texas is under some type of wind alert as strong south winds crank up ahead of an approaching storm system. Locally, winds from the south will gust as high as 30 to 40 mph. In West Texas and the Panhandle, gusts may top 60 mph.

Forecast wind gusts Tuesday afternoon

The wind advisory for Southeast Texas, including Houston, is in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Wind advisory until Wednesday morning

As the storm system sweeps across Texas, strong to severe thunderstorms will be likely. The Storm Prediction Center highlights parts of West, Central and North Texas for potential severe weather Tuesday.

On Wednesday, a more concerning setup will likely produce a severe weather outbreak centered around Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. There could be multiple strong tornadoes in the moderate (level 4 out of 5) risk zone.

Severe weather outlook Tuesday and Wednesday

Houston and areas north of I-10 are in the marginal (level 1 out of 5) risk zone Wednesday morning. I expect a widespread line of showers and thunderstorms to impact most of us between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesday. Within this line, there could be brief isolated strong to severe storms that could produce brief intense wind gusts.

Severe weather outlook

Futurecast Wednesday 9 a.m.

By noon on Wednesday, rain moves out and a dry breeze from the west brings sunshine with afternoon temperatures in the 80s.

Futurecast Wednesday 3 a.m.

A cold front passes Wednesday evening, resulting in very pleasant weather Thursday and Friday with sunshine, warm afternoons, cool mornings and low humidity.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast