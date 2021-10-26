Houston Weather | Wind-nesday warning as you prepare for possible severe storms

HOUSTON (KIAH) – A cold front will move through the area on Wednesday and SPC has a slight risk for strong to severe storms. Moderate to strong winds will follow behind the front causing possible low water advisories for our Bays and wind advisories near the coast.

CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has more details on the storm and winds for you to prepare for.

Winds will become strong and northwesterly behind the front, and possible wind advisories will be needed along coastal and island communities.

