Houston weather – windy cold front arrives Wednesday

HOUSTON (CW39) Extremely strong winds have been impacting the Northern Plains with some gusts topping 70 mph! This also produced wildfires in South Dakota.

Several neighborhoods were evacuated by midafternoon. Multiple crews from across the Black Hills showed up to help battle the flames.https://t.co/kDM006m9uy — KELOLAND News (@keloland) March 29, 2021

That same cold front is on the move, and is expected to arrive in Houston around lunch time Wednesday. Ahead of it, we have a warm and breezy Tuesday.

Wednesday starts warm, but temps will fall in the afternoon as the cold front brings north winds at 20-30 mph.

We’ll also see some scattered showers, but it likely won’t amount to much. I expect most rain totals to stay under a quarter of an inch.

Our weather story for the rest of the week will be clear and cool conditions with a couple of nights in the 40s and daytime highs in the 60s.