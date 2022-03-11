A wind advisory is in effect through Saturday morning as an unusually strong cold front passes through Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Friday is cold front day in Houston. Expect rain with falling temperatures during the afternoon as strong winds blow in from the north.

Rain: spotty showers in the morning will turn more widespread in the afternoon, with a few thunderstorms in the mix. Best rain chances will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wind: Once the front passes, a wind advisory goes into effect for all of Southeast Texas through Saturday morning as north winds will gust up to 35 mph, and potentially as high as 45 mph along the Gulf Coast.

Temperatures: Ahead of the front, it’ll barely top 60 degrees today. During the afternoon, it’ll fall to 50s, and then 40s before sunset. We’ll bottom out in the low 30s Saturday morning. I expect a light freeze for several of Houston’s suburbs, especially north and west of the city. With the wind, it will feel like 20s overnight and Saturday morning.

Despite the cold, our weekend looks pretty decent with sunny skies. Sunday will again be cold in the 30s in the morning, but turns comfortable during the day with highs in the 60s. Next week warms up more with a long stretch of 70s.

