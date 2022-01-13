HOUSTON (KIAH) — Sunshine and warmer air return with highs in the 70s Thursday and Friday. However, our weather takes another sharp turn this weekend as a strong cold front arrives Saturday morning.

This time around, we’re not expecting much rain at all. There will be a brief 20% chance for showers Saturday morning, then the rest of the weekend will be dry.

Behind the front, wind gusts of 25-35+ mph will blow through Southeast Texas Saturday. Those winds from the north will drop our temperatures throughout the day. It will likely be no warmer than low 50s in the afternoon.

The strongest winds occur Saturday, then they slightly back off Saturday night. However, it’ll still be breezy all the way into Sunday morning. The combination of temps in the 30s Sunday morning and a breeze will make for wind chills in the 20s! Houston marathon runners beware.

Sunday and Sunday night remains cold, then we start warming right back up during the first half of next work week.

