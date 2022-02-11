HOUSTON (KIAH) — After several pleasant-weather days, it’s back to reality this weekend as Mother Nature reminds us it’s February. A cold front arrives Saturday morning, and we’ve adjusted the forecast to be a little cooler and wetter than it first appeared.

Ahead of the cold front, we have one more beautiful day on this Friday with sunshine and highs in the 70s. As the front arrives Saturday morning, we expect scattered showers, mainly in the morning (50%). A few very isolated showers may linger in the afternoon (20%).

Behind the front, it’ll be quite gusty all day. In fact, winds from the north could potentially top 30 mph at times during the day Saturday. This will continually usher in colder air all day. We’ll be in the 50s throughout the day, but temps will be falling in the afternoon and should reach 40s before sunset.

Sunday morning likely won’t freeze in Houston, but suburbs on the fringes of the city, and certainly rural areas north and west, could see a light freeze.

From there, we’re cool but sunny on Sunday, very nice for Valentine’s Day, and then our next big story will be a warmup next week with strong south winds and eventually some more substantial rain.

