Houston Weather – Winter Storm Warning

HOUSTON (CW39) Temperatures this morning 0-10 inland and 10-20 for Interstate-10 southward. Wind chills near zero to 10 degrees but will be warming up today with sunshine. Areas from Interstate-10 southward after 1 pm may reach 33 to 38 degrees but north of there temperatures remaining below freezing.

Winter Storm Warning Tonight – Ice Storm Tonight:

Freezing rain will begin to fall near Edna this evening then expand northeast across the region

except for areas generally south of the Highway 59 corridor. Throughout the night worsening

ice storm conditions with steadily increasing ice accumulations. Severe and devastating ice

storm impacts are possible. Very slow warming will occur from the coast northward through

the night and into Wednesday early afternoon. This should lead to melting as the freeze line lifts north and temperatures rise above freezing and cold rain falls on the accumulated ice but the damage from the ice will have already occurred.

Ice Accumulations:

0.10-0.25″ accumulations fairly widespread north of a Columbus to Conroe to Cleveland line.

0.2-0.5″ accumulations north of a College Station to Groveton line.

Impacts:

These ice accumulation amounts will make for treacherous driving conditions and for pedestrians.

Ice coated trees and vegetation leading to snapped limbs, fallen trees and powerlines.

Power outages expanded.

Temperatures should be at freezing or above by 3 pm Wednesday helping to melt the ice across most of the region. Unfortunately a cold front sweeps through late Wednesday and drops temperatures back into the 20s causing any ponded or residual water to freeze making travel treacherous again.

Some good news…Warmer and dry Thursday highs 32 to 42 (warmer near the coast) and steadily warmer days Friday and Saturday with Friday night the last night of below freezing. Sunday highs of 60 to 70 degrees likely.

