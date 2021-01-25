Houston Weather – Winter weather advisory

HOUSTON (CW39) Let’s start with this the advisory map, that shows a lot of winter related and snow related advisories and warnings all across the U.S. from the west coast near the east coast today. We’re seeing a winter storm warning the central part of the country. Parts of Nebraska may see more than a foot of snow. Several feet may come down in the Sierra Mountains.

We’re going to see impacts from both of the systems in that part of the country. One front connected to these will be coming down into Texas. That eventually brings drier air today. Another low will help push another front in here two days from now. That’s going to bring some even colder temperatures.

So we’ve got some light rain passing through right now. A front that’s still a few hours off towards our west comes in more so midday. Maybe we’ll get a few brief thunderstorms as it comes in.

This morning, just a thin line of showers that will work their way through our area and that may change over to some scattered thunderstorms bit later on. All day long we’re staying over 70 degrees. For now, light rain scattered around this morning with a front coming in right near it may be just a couple of showers or thunderstorms. Today, we’ll get clearing skies from the west by this afternoon and finally we can enjoy some sunshine for a little while and some drier air. So our forecast today gets rain early – clearing later on – temperatures today in the 70’s.

Overnight temperatures will get colder in the short term. A couple of 53s for lows. Still a pretty warm day for Tuesday over 70.

Our next front coming in is tied to that west coast storm system. This one bring some colder temperatures. Our temperatures will bottom out on Thursday. That’s when we’ll see about 41 in the morning 60 on Thursday afternoon.

We’re warm now. We’re going to cool down we’re going to be go right back up though as we head into the weekend with high temperatures in the 70’s and maybe a couple of minor showers return for the weekend as well.