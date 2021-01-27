Houston Weather – WOOSHY windy Wednesday

HOUSTON (CW39) CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger here! A front has pushed through bringing breezy, cooler, drier air into the area. So it will be a cooler day today. Nice and dry, and that humidity will stay low for a few days. Kind of a cool day today, still in the 60s – not that bad.

Tonight will be cold, with our next rain chance holding off until Saturday. Even then, it only looks like a little while on Saturday when we could see some rain.

That front is out in the Gulf of Mexico right now. Outside, you may feel it. Inside, you’ve probably felt it blowing around outside.

Check out the videos for more about our windy day ahead!