Houston Weather | World Teacher’s Day weather and 7-day forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The FBI Houston Public Corruption Task Force hopes a new email address, HoustonCorruption@fbi.gov ,will help in the fight against public corruption. Community members with suspicion of public corruption can use the email to send tips and directly to FBI special agents. The FBI says many of its investigations starts with a tip from someone who encounters corruption. Since public corruption can be difficult to detect, FBI Houston says information from public citizens is critical.

According to FBI Houston, public corruption occurs when anyone who works for the government – local, state, or federal -- conducts an official act in exchange for money, goods, or services. They say this also includes public employees who take something of value for their own personal gain, a bribery, a kickback, bid-rigging or not enforcing or imposing certain local regulations.