Houston Weather | Your weekend forecast

A big shift in own weather pattern starts this weekend. Whether you are at the beach or in town, Saturday is looking to be beautiful! A perfect day to either head out to Galveston Island, or spend it jogging around Memorial Park. Take advantage of the outdoors as much as possible for the start of the weekend because it will not be ending the same. Highs in the low 90s and sunny skies, with lows in the mid 70s for Saturday night.

Sunday starts the showers, and even some thunderstorm activity for the region. This soggy pattern sticks around all throughout the start of next week. Take care of any lawn mowing before this time. Temperatures on Sunday will be a little cooler due to the clouds and showers. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.