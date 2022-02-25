HOUSTON (KIAH) — Friday marks the third consecutive day of zero sunshine in Houston, and that streak likely reaches four on Saturday before we finally see some clearing Sunday.

CW39 – forecast rain totals through Sunday morning

In addition to overcast skies, scattered light showers will continue in off-and-on fashion throughout Friday and Saturday. Rain coverage increases Saturday night with a disturbance passing through Texas. Rain likely continues all the way into Sunday morning. Finally, skies partially clear from north to south Sunday afternoon.

During this cloudy stretch, it remains much colder than normal for this time of year. In fact, Friday’s 30-year normal high for Houston is 70 degrees. Doesn’t that sound nice? Instead, we’ll be stuck in the low 40s to near 40 degrees all day.

Weekend forecast: Saturday remains cold and cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. With a 40% rain chance. Rain odds increase to 60% Saturday night. Sunday morning we’re at 40%, then it’ll likely be dry by the afternoon with highs in the 50s. Most rain totals will be half an inch or less.

CW39 – 10-day forecast

Next week is looking much more pleasant to spend some time outdoors. We’re back to 60s with sunshine on Monday, and we’ll gradually warm to 70s by the end of next week.