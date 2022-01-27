HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – A vast temperature range for the upcoming weekend will be sure to send your wardrobe for a loop. Staring off Saturday, temperatures will be near freezing in isolated areas after the passing of a cold front. Temperatures will be milder out along the coast at sunrise, Galveston in the 40s, Houston in the 30s.

Saturday and Sunday afternoon bring us ample sunshine alike. Saturday afternoon highs will warm up into the upper 50s, near 60 in town! Southwest winds prevail in the afternoon, and overnight lows fall into the low 40s ahead of a much warmer Sunday. Mid to upper 60s under sunshine to end the weekend.

Along the coast a similar weekend warming trend expected. Winds can get a little breezy on late Sunday 15-20 mph out of the south. Highs in the upper 50s on Saturday and middle 60s Sunday. Nothing but sunshine in store.