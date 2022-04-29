Winds from the Gulf will make for warm and humid weather for several days

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Warm and humid weather settles in to Greater Houston this weekend, and it likely lasts through all of next week. But, with a weak front nearing from the north, there may be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in Southeast Texas this weekend, especially north of Houston.

CW39 futurecast Sunday 3 a.m.

Ahead of the weak cold front, spotty showers may pop up Saturday afternoon. Then, along the front Saturday night, scattered storms could form, primarily affecting areas north of Houston. If those storms form, a few may linger into Sunday morning. That front stalls north of Houston, then exits to the east.

CW39 weekend forecast for Galveston and Houston

Heading to the beach in Galveston this weekend? It’ll be a little breezy, especially Sunday. Rain should stay away. In Houston, again, a couple of storms could pop up, but odds are better farther north.

Beyond the weekend, more warm, humid and breezy days are in store with very little change in the weather pattern.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast