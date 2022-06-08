HOUSTON (KIAH) — The heat is going to get worse before it gets better. Tuesday’s high of 96 in Houston was the hottest so far this year. The heat cranks up a notch or two at the end of this week with potential for 100 degrees Friday through Sunday.

CW39 – future pattern

How rare is 100 in Houston this early in the summer? Very rare. Houston’s earliest 100-degree day is June 2nd, which occurred in the very hot summer of 2011. If we reach 100 this Friday, it’ll tie for Houston’s 2nd earliest 100 on record: June 10th, 1902. The historical average first date of 100 is July 19th, so we’re way ahead of schedule.

CW39 – Houston forecast highs and heat index values

Of course, the humidity is also making it feel hotter than the actual temperatures. It could feel as hot as 103 to 105 in parts of Southeast Texas today and tomorrow. Friday through Monday will be more dangerous as it could feel like 105 or hotter.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

It should be no surprise to hear that while we’re in this very hot pattern, we’ll also stay rain-free. Notice there are no rain chances on the 7-day forecast. Weather models are hinting at a slight rain chance returning Wednesday through Friday of next week (June 22-24). We’ll keep you posted.