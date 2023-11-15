HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston’s weather is on cruise control through Saturday with a string of dry and pleasant days. The next storm system brings possible rain Sunday and Monday, then some chilly air before Thanksgiving.

I recently adjusted Sunday’s rain chance down a bit, and increased Monday’s to 60%. However, we don’t have a clear picture yet of how this scenario will play out. The images below show a comparison of two weather computer models. I’m leaning more towards model #2.

Regardless of exactly when we get rain, we know a cold front will swing through, likely bringing chilly air Tuesday of next week. For now, we’re calling for lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s on Thanksgiving.