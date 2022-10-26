HOUSTON (KIAH) — After a couple of pleasant fall-like days, Houston’s weather turns stormy again with a widespread round of downpours likely to move through during the day Friday.

Futurecast Friday at 12 p.m.

As of now, it appears most of the disruptive weather passes during the middle of the day Friday, which would then lead to a much lower rain chance Friday evening during game one of the World Series. (Click here for the World Series weather forecast)

Severe weather outlook Friday

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has Southeast Texas in a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms Friday. While the rain may be widespread, severe storms will likely be isolated and limited in duration and/or intensity and/or coverage.