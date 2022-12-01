HOUSTON (CW39) – All wildlife is very tuned into their meteorological senses. They need to be to survive! You may have once heard the overwhelming sound of crickets on a summer’s eve. Cricket’s in fact chirp more frequently when the temperature is higher. These sounds are produced by the male crickets for multiple reasons, communication and mating being the main two.

Now we know that the crickets chirp faster in the heat compared to the cold, but can we find the EXACT temperature from simple chirps? Answer: Sort of.

These calculations are an estimate, and do not compare to your accurate thermometer readings, but there has been studies bring some validity to the idea. Generally, the outcome of the calculation is within a few degrees of being right on the dot! (Not bad for a bug!)

Rule of thumb: Take the amount of cricket chirps that you hear in 15 seconds, add 40, and the is a good estimate of the outdoor temperature.

This ‘fun fact’ came up in topic during CW39 NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC when Idolina hinted that Meteorologist Adam Kruger’s forecast for today was so quiet that one could “hear crickets”. Little did they know that crickets are, in a way, little meteorologists themselves! They just give us the numbers in chirps rather than maps.